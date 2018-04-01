Comparing U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) and Its Rivals

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ: USCR) is one of 5 public companies in the “Concrete products, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare U.S. Concrete to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares U.S. Concrete and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Concrete $1.34 billion $25.51 million 22.29 U.S. Concrete Competitors $1.64 billion $94.71 million 11.46

U.S. Concrete’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than U.S. Concrete. U.S. Concrete is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

U.S. Concrete has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, U.S. Concrete’s peers have a beta of 1.20, indicating that their average share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for U.S. Concrete and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Concrete 0 0 4 0 3.00 U.S. Concrete Competitors 17 52 53 3 2.34

U.S. Concrete presently has a consensus target price of $90.50, suggesting a potential upside of 49.83%. As a group, “Concrete products, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 47.66%. Given U.S. Concrete’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe U.S. Concrete is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares U.S. Concrete and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Concrete 1.91% 17.54% 3.56% U.S. Concrete Competitors 6.51% -22.38% 6.14%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of shares of all “Concrete products, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of U.S. Concrete shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.1% of shares of all “Concrete products, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

U.S. Concrete peers beat U.S. Concrete on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About U.S. Concrete

U.S. Concrete, Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products. The Ready-Mixed Concrete segment engages in the formulation, preparation, and delivery of ready-mixed concrete to customers' job sites; and the provision of various services that include the formulation of mixtures for specific design uses, on-site and lab-based product quality control, and customized delivery programs. The Aggregate Products segment offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel for use in commercial, industrial, and public works projects. The company also engages in the operation of building materials stores; provision of concrete blocks, lime slurry, and Aridus rapid-drying concrete technology; sale of brokered products; hauling and recycled aggregates operation activities; distribution of aggregates; and operation of industrial waterfront marine terminal and sales yard. It primarily serves concrete sub-contractors, general contractors, governmental agencies, property owners and developers, architects, engineers, and home builders. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Euless, Texas.

