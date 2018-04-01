U.S. Concrete (USCR) versus The Competition Financial Comparison

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ: USCR) is one of 5 public companies in the “Concrete products, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare U.S. Concrete to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

U.S. Concrete has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, U.S. Concrete’s rivals have a beta of 1.20, indicating that their average share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares U.S. Concrete and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Concrete 1.91% 17.54% 3.56% U.S. Concrete Competitors 6.51% -22.38% 6.14%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for U.S. Concrete and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Concrete 0 0 4 0 3.00 U.S. Concrete Competitors 17 52 53 3 2.34

U.S. Concrete currently has a consensus target price of $90.50, indicating a potential upside of 49.83%. As a group, “Concrete products, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 47.66%. Given U.S. Concrete’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe U.S. Concrete is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares U.S. Concrete and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Concrete $1.34 billion $25.51 million 22.29 U.S. Concrete Competitors $1.64 billion $94.71 million 11.46

U.S. Concrete’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than U.S. Concrete. U.S. Concrete is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of shares of all “Concrete products, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of U.S. Concrete shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.1% of shares of all “Concrete products, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

U.S. Concrete rivals beat U.S. Concrete on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About U.S. Concrete

U.S. Concrete, Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products. The Ready-Mixed Concrete segment engages in the formulation, preparation, and delivery of ready-mixed concrete to customers' job sites; and the provision of various services that include the formulation of mixtures for specific design uses, on-site and lab-based product quality control, and customized delivery programs. The Aggregate Products segment offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel for use in commercial, industrial, and public works projects. The company also engages in the operation of building materials stores; provision of concrete blocks, lime slurry, and Aridus rapid-drying concrete technology; sale of brokered products; hauling and recycled aggregates operation activities; distribution of aggregates; and operation of industrial waterfront marine terminal and sales yard. It primarily serves concrete sub-contractors, general contractors, governmental agencies, property owners and developers, architects, engineers, and home builders. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Euless, Texas.

