UBS Analysts Give Allianz (ALV) a €230.00 Price Target

UBS set a €230.00 ($283.95) target price on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a research note released on Thursday morning, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ALV. JPMorgan Chase set a €217.00 ($267.90) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a €203.00 ($250.62) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Commerzbank set a €230.00 ($283.95) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs set a €220.00 ($271.60) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allianz has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €206.30 ($254.69).

FRA:ALV opened at €183.40 ($226.42) on Thursday. Allianz has a twelve month low of €167.30 ($206.54) and a twelve month high of €206.80 ($255.31).

About Allianz

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty and life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty Insurance segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

