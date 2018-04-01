UBS Analysts Give Continental (CON) a €253.00 Price Target

UBS set a €253.00 ($312.35) price objective on Continental (ETR:CON) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CON. Warburg Research set a €285.00 ($351.85) price target on Continental and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Independent Research set a €240.00 ($296.30) price target on Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €250.00 ($308.64) price target on Continental and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. equinet set a €270.00 ($333.33) price target on Continental and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, HSBC set a €275.00 ($339.51) price target on Continental and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €254.43 ($314.12).

ETR:CON opened at €224.30 ($276.91) on Thursday. Continental has a one year low of €186.55 ($230.31) and a one year high of €257.40 ($317.78).

About Continental

Continental Aktiengesellschaft provides products and services primarily for the automotive industry worldwide. The company's Chassis & Safety segment offers electronic brake systems and software solutions, chassis electronics and air suspension systems, hydraulic brake systems, passive safety and sensorics, and driver assistance systems.

