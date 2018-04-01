Innogy (IGY) PT Set at €38.00 by UBS

UBS set a €38.00 ($46.91) price target on Innogy (ETR:IGY) in a report issued on Wednesday, March 21st, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on IGY. JPMorgan Chase set a €39.50 ($48.77) price target on shares of Innogy and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Commerzbank set a €38.10 ($47.04) price target on shares of Innogy and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a €39.00 ($48.15) price target on shares of Innogy and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America set a €41.80 ($51.60) price target on shares of Innogy and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €30.50 ($37.65) price target on shares of Innogy and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-one have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €35.42 ($43.73).

Shares of ETR IGY opened at €38.47 ($47.49) on Wednesday. Innogy has a 12-month low of €29.11 ($35.94) and a 12-month high of €42.68 ($52.69).

Innogy Company Profile

innogy SE operates as an energy company in Europe. It operates through three divisions: Renewables, Grid & Infrastructure, and Retail. The Renewables division engages in the generation of electricity through onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydroelectric power generation activities primarily in Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, the Netherlands, Poland, and Italy.

