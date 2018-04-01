UBS Reiterates €12.00 Price Target for Schaeffler (SHA)

UBS set a €12.00 ($14.81) price objective on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs set a €15.10 ($18.64) price target on Schaeffler and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.50 ($20.37) price target on Schaeffler and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase set a €13.00 ($16.05) price target on Schaeffler and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a €14.00 ($17.28) price target on Schaeffler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Schaeffler presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €15.14 ($18.69).

SHA stock opened at €12.54 ($15.48) on Thursday. Schaeffler has a twelve month low of €11.30 ($13.95) and a twelve month high of €16.74 ($20.67).

Schaeffler Company Profile

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial industries in Germany and internationally. Its Automotive segment offers components and systems for engines, such as rolling bearing solutions, products for belt and chain drives, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; transmissions, including torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components; and chassis components comprising wheel bearings, bearing solutions, steering components, electromechanical actuators for roll stabilizers, and power-assisted steering systems.

