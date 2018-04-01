UBS Reiterates “€85.00” Price Target for BMW (BMW)

UBS set a €85.00 ($104.94) price target on BMW (ETR:BMW) in a report released on Thursday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BMW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €110.00 ($135.80) price objective on shares of BMW and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($96.30) price objective on shares of BMW and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €79.00 ($97.53) price objective on shares of BMW and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs set a €84.00 ($103.70) price objective on shares of BMW and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Independent Research set a €95.00 ($117.28) price objective on shares of BMW and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €96.08 ($118.62).

ETR:BMW opened at €88.15 ($108.83) on Thursday. BMW has a 1-year low of €77.07 ($95.15) and a 1-year high of €97.04 ($119.80).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cars and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brand names; and spare parts and accessories, as well as provides mobility services.

