UBS Reiterates GBX 4,250 Price Target for Unilever (ULVR)

UBS set a GBX 4,250 ($58.72) price objective on Unilever (LON:ULVR) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs set a GBX 3,900 ($53.88) price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BNP Paribas reduced their price objective on shares of Unilever from GBX 4,700 ($64.94) to GBX 4,600 ($63.55) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 4,400 ($60.79) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Unilever from GBX 4,560 ($63.00) to GBX 4,530 ($62.59) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Beaufort Securities cut shares of Unilever to a hold rating and set a GBX 4,330 ($59.82) price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Unilever has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,374.44 ($60.44).

LON:ULVR opened at GBX 3,955.50 ($54.65) on Wednesday. Unilever has a 1-year low of GBX 3,678.50 ($50.82) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,557.50 ($62.97).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of GBX 31.55 ($0.44) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 0.78%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Personal Care, Home Care, Foods, and Refreshment segments. The Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. The Home Care segment provides home care products, including powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars, and various cleaning products.

