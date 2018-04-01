Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Given News Sentiment Rating of 0.21

Press coverage about Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ulta Beauty earned a media sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the specialty retailer an impact score of 46.5351616011556 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

ULTA traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $204.27. 1,171,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,500,183. The firm has a market cap of $12,458.84, a PE ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.62. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $187.96 and a one year high of $314.86.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 30.40%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $625.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Vetr raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $228.97 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. KeyCorp set a $270.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. Buckingham Research set a $270.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets set a $220.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $250.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.64.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores provide cosmetics, fragrance, skincare, haircare, bath and body products, and salon styling tools, as well as others, including nail products and accessories. It offers private label products consisting of Ulta Beauty Collection branded cosmetics, skincare, and bath products.

