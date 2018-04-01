Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (UCTT) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its position in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 48.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 191,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.52% of Ultra Clean worth $4,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 798,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,445,000 after buying an additional 169,045 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 785,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,126,000 after acquiring an additional 38,284 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 740,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,087,000 after acquiring an additional 137,275 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 403,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,310,000 after acquiring an additional 156,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 354,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,174,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

In other Ultra Clean news, insider Deborah E. Hayward sold 7,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $151,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William Joe Williams sold 14,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total value of $271,987.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,718 shares of company stock worth $2,124,628. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ultra Clean stock opened at $19.25 on Friday. Ultra Clean Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $14.93 and a 1-year high of $34.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $740.55, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.92.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Ultra Clean had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business had revenue of $248.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UCTT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ultra Clean from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Ultra Clean from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ultra Clean has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (UCTT) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/ultra-clean-holdings-inc-uctt-shares-sold-by-two-sigma-advisers-lp.html.

Ultra Clean Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.