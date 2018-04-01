Unify Hits Market Cap of $939,096.00 (UNIFY)

Unify (CURRENCY:UNIFY) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. One Unify coin can now be bought for $0.0526 or 0.00000758 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Unify has a market capitalization of $939,096.00 and approximately $847.00 worth of Unify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Unify has traded 19.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $117.10 or 0.01687420 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007146 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003922 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004894 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007673 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00015910 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00001193 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00022354 BTC.

Unify Coin Profile

Unify is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 14th, 2017. Unify’s total supply is 17,860,831 coins. Unify’s official website is www.unify.today. Unify’s official Twitter account is @unifycrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Unify is /r/UnifyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Unify Coin Trading

Unify can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Mercatox, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and YoBit. It is not possible to buy Unify directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unify must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unify using one of the exchanges listed above.

