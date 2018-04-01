Unilever (NYSE:UN) Receives Media Impact Score of 0.17

Headlines about Unilever (NYSE:UN) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Unilever earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 45.1242077635063 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Goldman Sachs raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Investec raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, ABN Amro raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of NYSE UN traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.39. 2,869,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,717,913. Unilever has a 1-year low of $49.27 and a 1-year high of $61.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $96,693.46, a PE ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/unilever-un-getting-somewhat-positive-press-coverage-study-shows-updated.html.

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.