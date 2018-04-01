United Bitcoin Price Down 41.1% Over Last 7 Days (UBTC)

United Bitcoin (CURRENCY:UBTC) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. United Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $282,718.00 worth of United Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, United Bitcoin has traded 41.1% lower against the US dollar. One United Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $11.69 or 0.00174730 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Qryptos, OKEx, EXX and Coinnest.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00027471 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000083 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Sling (SLING) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001354 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000120 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded 46.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Xaucoin (XAU) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000601 BTC.

BetaCoin (BET) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000024 BTC.

United Bitcoin Profile

United Bitcoin (CRYPTO:UBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. United Bitcoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins. United Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @United_Bitcoin. United Bitcoin’s official website is ub.com.

Buying and Selling United Bitcoin

United Bitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Quoine, AEX, ACX, Coinnest, Qryptos, EXX, OKEx and YoBit. It is not presently possible to purchase United Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire United Bitcoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase United Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

