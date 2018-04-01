United Bitcoin (UBTC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $0.00

United Bitcoin (CURRENCY:UBTC) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Over the last seven days, United Bitcoin has traded 45% lower against the U.S. dollar. United Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $273,724.00 worth of United Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One United Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $11.02 or 0.00158753 BTC on exchanges including EXX, OKEx, ACX and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00026939 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000083 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Sling (SLING) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001354 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000106 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Xaucoin (XAU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000601 BTC.

BetaCoin (BET) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000024 BTC.

United Bitcoin Coin Profile

UBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. United Bitcoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins. United Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @United_Bitcoin. United Bitcoin’s official website is ub.com.

Buying and Selling United Bitcoin

United Bitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, YoBit, Quoine, ACX, OKEx, AEX, EXX and Qryptos. It is not possible to buy United Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire United Bitcoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy United Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

