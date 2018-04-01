United Continental (UAL) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Continental (NYSE:UAL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning. They currently have $77.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of United Continental have outperformed its industry in the last six months. The carrier seems to benefit from robust growth in passenger revenues backed by strong demand for air travel. This is further highlighted in the company's impressive February traffic report. Additionally, its projection on unit revenues for the first quarter of 2018 is encouraging.We are also impressed by the company's efforts to reward its shareholders through buybacks. The company has repurchased stock worth $553 million in the final quarter of 2017. The company's efforts to expand operations are a further positive. The positive sentiment surrounding the stock can be made out from the significant increase in the Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-quarter earnings over the last 30 days. However, high costs continue to hurt the carrier's bottom line. Moreover, the recent dog fiasco in one of its flights has earned the carrier criticism.”

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on UAL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on United Continental from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on United Continental from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on United Continental from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI downgraded United Continental from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Imperial Capital lifted their target price on United Continental from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a line rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.97.

UAL stock opened at $69.47 on Wednesday. United Continental has a twelve month low of $56.51 and a twelve month high of $83.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $19,778.18, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.99.

United Continental (NYSE:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.45. United Continental had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that United Continental will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Continental announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Edward Shapiro acquired 25,000 shares of United Continental stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.65 per share, with a total value of $1,766,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,663,999.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its stake in United Continental by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 144,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,797,000 after acquiring an additional 19,087 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Continental by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of United Continental by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 13,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of United Continental by 644.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 66,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 57,921 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Continental by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Continental Company Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 1,262 aircraft.

