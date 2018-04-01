United Internet AG (UTDI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €61.89 ($76.41).

UTDI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €69.00 ($85.19) target price on shares of United Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €61.00 ($75.31) price target on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank set a €65.00 ($80.25) price target on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Barclays set a €75.00 ($92.59) price target on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs set a €62.00 ($76.54) price target on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd.

United Internet (ETR:UTDI) opened at €56.84 ($70.17) on Friday. United Internet has a twelve month low of €37.80 ($46.67) and a twelve month high of €59.80 ($73.83). The firm has a market cap of $11,650.00 and a PE ratio of 16.38.

About United Internet

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates in two segments, Access and Applications. The Access segment offers landline and mobile Internet access products, as well as related applications, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, or IPTV to home users and small firms; data and network solutions for small and medium-sized companies; and infrastructure services for large corporations under the GMX, WEB.DE, and 1&1 brands.

