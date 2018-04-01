Warburg Research Reiterates €73.00 Price Target for United Internet (ETR:UTDI)

United Internet (ETR:UTDI) received a €73.00 ($90.12) target price from investment analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 14th. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 42.86% from the company’s current price.

UTDI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs set a €62.00 ($76.54) target price on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Oddo Bhf set a €54.00 ($66.67) price target on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Commerzbank set a €63.00 ($77.78) price target on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank set a €65.00 ($80.25) price target on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays set a €75.00 ($92.59) price target on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €61.89 ($76.41).

United Internet stock remained flat at $€51.10 ($63.09) during trading on Wednesday. United Internet has a 52 week low of €37.80 ($46.67) and a 52 week high of €59.80 ($73.83).

About United Internet

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates in two segments, Access and Applications. The Access segment offers landline and mobile Internet access products, as well as related applications, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, or IPTV to home users and small firms; data and network solutions for small and medium-sized companies; and infrastructure services for large corporations under the GMX, WEB.DE, and 1&1 brands.

