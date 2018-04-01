First Long Island Investors LLC Has $5.75 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

First Long Island Investors LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,101 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 130.7% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 762 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 546.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 18.2% in the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 818 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. Goldman Sachs assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, December 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $269.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.62.

In other news, Director Kenneth Irwin Shine sold 198 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.55, for a total value of $48,024.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,790,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,302,025.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Larry C. Renfro sold 22,184 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.94, for a total value of $5,078,804.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 173,229 shares in the company, valued at $39,659,047.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,015 shares of company stock worth $17,879,199 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNH traded down $4.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $214.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,529,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,693,539. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $162.74 and a twelve month high of $250.79. The firm has a market cap of $207,079.89, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $52.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.79%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is a health and well-being company. The Company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight and OptumRx. It conducts its operations through two business platforms: health benefits operating under UnitedHealthcare and health services operating under Optum.

