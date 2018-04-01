UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) Stake Increased by Capital Planning Advisors LLC

Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,400 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RNC Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 3,199 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 3,524 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 18.2% during the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 818 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $235.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $260.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.62.

In other news, insider Larry C. Renfro sold 22,184 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.94, for a total transaction of $5,078,804.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 173,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,659,047.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth Irwin Shine sold 198 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.55, for a total transaction of $48,024.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,790,567 shares in the company, valued at $434,302,025.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,015 shares of company stock worth $17,879,199. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $214.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $207,079.89, a PE ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $162.74 and a twelve month high of $250.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $52.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.57 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 29.79%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is a health and well-being company. The Company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight and OptumRx. It conducts its operations through two business platforms: health benefits operating under UnitedHealthcare and health services operating under Optum.

