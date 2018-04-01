US Foods (USFD) Earns Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.12

Media headlines about US Foods (NYSE:USFD) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. US Foods earned a coverage optimism score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 44.6766432237053 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

USFD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of US Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on US Foods from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of US Foods in a research report on Sunday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered US Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. US Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

USFD traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.77. 2,520,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,314,444. The company has a market capitalization of $7,050.33, a PE ratio of 36.01, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.43. US Foods has a 1-year low of $25.43 and a 1-year high of $35.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 1.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that US Foods will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Anthony Lederer sold 98,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total value of $3,279,867.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 406,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,493,174.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 163,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $5,394,903.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,266,276.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 644,029 shares of company stock worth $21,423,827 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp. is a holding company. The Company is a foodservice distributor in the United States. The Company, through US Foods, Inc (USF), markets and primarily distributes fresh, frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the United States. These customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

