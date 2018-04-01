California Public Employees Retirement System Has $1.80 Million Position in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,689 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 1.20% of USA Truck worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USAK. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its stake in USA Truck by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 25,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 10,732 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in USA Truck in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in USA Truck in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in USA Truck in the third quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in USA Truck in the third quarter valued at about $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Get USA Truck alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised USA Truck from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stephens raised USA Truck from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on USA Truck from $16.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. USA Truck presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Shares of USAK stock opened at $25.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. USA Truck, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.73 and a fifty-two week high of $27.94.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $117.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.80 million. USA Truck had a negative return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 1.68%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that USA Truck, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/usa-truck-inc-usak-shares-bought-by-california-public-employees-retirement-system-updated.html.

USA Truck Company Profile

USA Truck, Inc is a truckload carrier providing transportation of general commodities throughout the continental United States and into and out of portions of Mexico and Canada. The Company operates through two segments: Trucking and Strategic Capacity Solutions (SCS). The Trucking segment consists of truckload and dedicated freight services.

Receive News & Ratings for USA Truck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Truck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.