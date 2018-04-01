Vale (VALE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Macquarie downgraded Vale from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets set a $11.00 target price on Vale and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet downgraded Vale from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $15.00 price objective on Vale and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Vale in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.18.

Shares of NYSE:VALE opened at $12.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $66,368.53, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.55. Vale has a 12-month low of $7.47 and a 12-month high of $14.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 3G Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Vale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,105,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 247,063.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,651,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,382 shares during the period. BT Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. BT Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,694,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,721,000 after purchasing an additional 105,548 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 323,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 32,715 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 281.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 15,340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.08% of the company’s stock.

About Vale

Vale SA is a global producer of iron ore and iron ore pellets, key raw materials for steelmaking, and producer of nickel. The Company also produces copper, metallurgical and thermal coal, potash, phosphates and other fertilizer nutrients, manganese ore, ferroalloys, platinum group metals, gold, silver and cobalt.

