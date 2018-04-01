ValuEngine Lowers SecureWorks (SCWX) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of SecureWorks from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of SecureWorks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of SecureWorks in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SecureWorks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of SecureWorks in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SecureWorks presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.44.

Get SecureWorks alerts:

NASDAQ SCWX opened at $8.08 on Thursday. SecureWorks has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $12.99. The company has a market capitalization of $655.10, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.96 and a beta of 1.47.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 28th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $120.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that SecureWorks will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 35,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 8,474 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of SecureWorks in the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 9,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 156.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 11,791 shares during the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/valuengine-lowers-secureworks-scwx-to-sell.html.

About SecureWorks

SecureWorks Corp. provides intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations from cyber-attacks. Its solutions enable organizations to fortify their cyber defenses to prevent security breaches, detect malicious activity in real time, prioritize and respond rapidly to security breaches, and predict emerging threats.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.