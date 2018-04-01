Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Etf (VWOB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.30 on April 5th

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Etf (BMV:VWOB) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2987 per share on Thursday, April 5th. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Etf’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

Shares of BMV:VWOB opened at $78.45 on Friday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Etf has a one year low of $1,400.00 and a one year high of $1,606.00.

