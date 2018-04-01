Vanguard Mortgage Bkd Sects ETF (VMBS) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 2nd

Vanguard Mortgage Bkd Sects ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1259 per share by the exchange traded fund on Thursday, April 5th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage Bkd Sects ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Shares of VMBS stock opened at $51.60 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage Bkd Sects ETF has a 52 week low of $51.21 and a 52 week high of $53.14.

Vanguard Mortgage Bkd Sects ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

