Vanguard Total International Bond Etf (BNDX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on April 5th

Vanguard Total International Bond Etf (BMV:BNDX) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0521 per share on Thursday, April 5th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond Etf’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Shares of BNDX stock opened at $54.73 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond Etf has a 52 week low of $960.00 and a 52 week high of $1,056.00.

