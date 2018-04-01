Vascular Biogenics Ltd (VBLT) Short Interest Down 49.3% in March

Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 651,389 shares, a decrease of 49.3% from the February 28th total of 1,285,337 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,175,897 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the 4th quarter worth about $302,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 339.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 15,117 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 23,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Vascular Biogenics alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 17th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Chardan Capital downgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Piper Jaffray downgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.19.

Shares of Vascular Biogenics stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.76, a P/E ratio of -6.22 and a beta of -2.44. Vascular Biogenics has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $9.05.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $13.86 million during the quarter. analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: “Vascular Biogenics Ltd (VBLT) Short Interest Down 49.3% in March” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/vascular-biogenics-ltd-vblt-short-interest-down-49-3-in-march.html.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The Company’s program is based on its Vascular Targeting System (VTS) platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed, or angiogenic, blood vessels.

Receive News & Ratings for Vascular Biogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vascular Biogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.