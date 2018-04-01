Vereit (VER) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Shows

News stories about Vereit (NYSE:VER) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Vereit earned a daily sentiment score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.7203696679135 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Get Vereit alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VER shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vereit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vereit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Vereit in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Vereit from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.56.

Shares of VER stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.96. The stock had a trading volume of 15,449,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,134,615. Vereit has a 52-week low of $6.62 and a 52-week high of $8.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6,781.11, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.66.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Vereit had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $316.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Vereit’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Vereit will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. Vereit’s payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Vereit (VER) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Shows” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/vereit-ver-receiving-somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-analysis-finds-updated.html.

Vereit Company Profile

VEREIT, Inc is a full-service real estate operating company. The Company owns and manages a diversified portfolio of retail, restaurant, office and industrial real estate assets. It operates through two segments: real estate investment (REI) segment and its investment management segment, Cole Capital.

Receive News & Ratings for Vereit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vereit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.