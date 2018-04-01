Verge Market Capitalization Hits $646.46 Million (CRYPTO:XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 17th. One Verge coin can now be bought for $0.0437 or 0.00000646 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, CryptoBridge and Upbit. Verge has a total market capitalization of $646.46 million and approximately $71.82 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Verge has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Verge alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $114.58 or 0.01692700 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006948 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003862 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007711 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004706 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00015938 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00001106 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00021027 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 14,782,893,609 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Buying and Selling Verge

Verge can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Binance, HitBTC, Cryptopia, Coinhouse, YoBit, Bittrex, Upbit, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi and SouthXchange. It is not currently possible to buy Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.