Verify Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $356.00 (CRED)

Verify (CURRENCY:CRED) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 17th. Verify has a total market cap of $2.06 million and $356.00 worth of Verify was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Verify has traded down 32.7% against the dollar. One Verify token can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00002392 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta, Token Store and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Verify Token Profile

Verify was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Verify’s total supply is 29,997,543 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,430,282 tokens. The Reddit community for Verify is /r/verifyas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verify is verify.as. Verify’s official Twitter account is @verif_yas and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verify is a distributed reputation protocol built for eCommerce. It monitors and continually updates the reputation of the various parties involved in a transaction. This results in a public, provably valid reputation record for buyers and sellers as rated by their counterparties. Finally, this reputation data is used in various ways to incentivize reputed sellers and buyers to continue using the Verify protocol. CRED is an ECR20 token used within the Verify platform. “

Buying and Selling Verify

Verify can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, YoBit and EtherDelta. It is not presently possible to purchase Verify directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verify must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verify using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

