Verint Systems (VRNT) Given News Sentiment Rating of 0.15

Headlines about Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Verint Systems earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the technology company an impact score of 47.5631007573858 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $42.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $2,717.07, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13. Verint Systems has a 52 week low of $37.05 and a 52 week high of $44.70.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 28th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $318.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.98 million. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 10.78% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Verint Systems will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRNT has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, December 7th. BidaskClub raised Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, December 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Verint Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Verint Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions and value-added services worldwide. Its Customer Engagement Solutions segment provides voice of the customer solutions, including interaction analytics, enterprise feedback, and digital feedback; workforce optimization solutions, such as intelligent recording, analytics-driven quality, coaching/learning, workforce management, work allocation, desktop and process analytics, robotic process automation, and performance management; employee engagement solutions comprising workforce optimization, knowledge management, employee desktop, case management, internal communities, gamification, mobile workforce apps, and voice of the employee; engagement channel solutions consisting of Web/mobile self-service, voice self-service, customer communities, email/secure messaging, Web chat, co-browse, mobile messaging, and social engagement; and security, fraud, and compliance solutions, including compliance recording, fraud and identity analytics, trading compliance, branch surveillance and investigation, and public safety compliance.

