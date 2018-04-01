7,716 Shares in Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) Purchased by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XEL. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Xcel Energy by 118.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at about $127,000. BB&T Investment Services Inc. grew its position in Xcel Energy by 73.3% in the third quarter. BB&T Investment Services Inc. now owns 2,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:XEL opened at $45.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Xcel Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $41.51 and a 1-year high of $52.22.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XEL. Mizuho upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks set a $43.00 target price on Xcel Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS began coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.42.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

