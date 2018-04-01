Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 2,685 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK)

Verition Fund Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 53.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,685 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter worth about $141,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter worth about $171,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on SWK shares. Morgan Stanley set a $178.00 price objective on Stanley Black & Decker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. B. Riley set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $170.59 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.35.

In related news, SVP Joseph R. Voelker sold 3,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.44, for a total transaction of $497,328.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,367 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,378.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $153.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.04 and a 1 year high of $176.62. The firm has a market cap of $23,609.96, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.98.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.83%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc is a global provider of hand tools, power tools and related accessories, mechanical access solutions, such as automatic doors and commercial locking systems, electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, engineered fastening systems, and products and services for various industrial applications.

