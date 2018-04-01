Veritone Inc (VERI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.81 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Veritone Inc (NASDAQ:VERI) will announce earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Veritone’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.70). Veritone posted earnings of ($3.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Veritone will report full-year earnings of ($2.92) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.40) to ($2.64). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.84) to ($2.20). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Veritone.

Get Veritone alerts:

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $3.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 million. Veritone had a negative net margin of 413.52% and a negative return on equity of 158.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.12) earnings per share.

VERI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Veritone in a report on Thursday, December 21st. BidaskClub raised Veritone from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Veritone from $62.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down from $31.00) on shares of Veritone in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

In other Veritone news, CFO Peter F. Collins bought 10,000 shares of Veritone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.16 per share, with a total value of $141,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director G Louis Graziadio III bought 12,400 shares of Veritone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.60 per share, for a total transaction of $181,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 83,349 shares in the company, valued at $1,216,895.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veritone by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 217,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,043,000 after acquiring an additional 35,384 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Veritone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,207,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD acquired a new position in shares of Veritone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,091,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veritone by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 11,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Veritone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $575,000. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VERI traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.92. 147,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,985. The company has a market capitalization of $225.82 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03. Veritone has a 1-year low of $7.76 and a 1-year high of $74.92.

WARNING: “Veritone Inc (VERI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.81 Per Share” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/veritone-inc-veri-expected-to-post-earnings-of-0-81-per-share.html.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc is a developer of artificial intelligence (AI) platform. The Company’s platform unlocks the power of cognitive computing to transform unstructured audio and video data and analyze it in conjunction with structured data in a seamless, automated manner to generate actionable intelligence.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veritone (VERI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veritone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.