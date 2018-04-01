VeriumReserve Hits 1-Day Volume of $13,822.00 (CRYPTO:VRM)

VeriumReserve (CURRENCY:VRM) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 17th. VeriumReserve has a total market capitalization of $2.91 million and $13,822.00 worth of VeriumReserve was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeriumReserve coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.86 or 0.00026973 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia and Livecoin. Over the last week, VeriumReserve has traded down 29.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $115.70 or 0.01673610 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007071 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003895 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004833 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007399 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00016079 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.01 or 0.00679997 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00001111 BTC.

VeriumReserve Profile

VeriumReserve (CRYPTO:VRM) is a PoWT coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2016. VeriumReserve’s total supply is 1,558,335 coins. VeriumReserve’s official Twitter account is @VeriumReserve and its Facebook page is accessible here. VeriumReserve’s official website is www.vericoin.info/veriumlaunch.html.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verium is a cryptocurrency created by the developers of Vericoin. Together, these two coins (Verium and Vericoin) create a “system” in which Vericoin acts as currency, due to its cheap transaction fees and faster block times, while Verium acts as a store of value due to its higher fees and slower blocktimes that dis-incentivize spending. Verium uses the Proof of Work Time consensus protocol that has variable block times to increases blockchain performance and security. PoWT also allows mining to be GPU and ASIC resistant. “

Buying and Selling VeriumReserve

VeriumReserve can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is not possible to purchase VeriumReserve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriumReserve must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriumReserve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

