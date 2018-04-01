Vermillion (VRML) Earns Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.15

News stories about Vermillion (NASDAQ:VRML) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Vermillion earned a news impact score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the company an impact score of 45.3176280632085 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

VRML stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.36. 34,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,986. Vermillion has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.42.

About Vermillion

Vermillion, Inc is a diagnostic service and bio-analytic solutions provider. The Company is engaged in the business of developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease. It sells OVA1 risk of malignancy test for pelvic mass disease (OVA1). OVA1 is a blood test designed to, in addition to a physician’s clinical assessment of a woman with a pelvic mass, identify women who are at risk of having a malignant ovarian tumor prior to planned surgery.

