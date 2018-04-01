Verona Pharma (LON:VRP) Price Target Increased to GBX 348 by Analysts at N+1 Singer

Verona Pharma (LON:VRP) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at N+1 Singer from GBX 327 ($4.52) to GBX 348 ($4.81) in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 21st. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. N+1 Singer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 88.11% from the company’s current price.

Shares of LON:VRP opened at GBX 185 ($2.56) on Wednesday. Verona Pharma has a 12-month low of GBX 100 ($1.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 189 ($2.61).

Verona Pharma (LON:VRP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported GBX (23.40) (($0.32)) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX (26.10) (($0.36)) by GBX 2.70 ($0.04).

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma plc is a United Kingdom-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The principal activity of the Company is the development of drugs for the treatment of chronic respiratory diseases, such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma and cystic fibrosis. The Company’s product candidate, RPL554, is a dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4 (PDE3 and PDE4) that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound.

