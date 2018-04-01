Vesuvius (VSVS) Earns Hold Rating from HSBC

HSBC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. They currently have a GBX 675 ($9.33) target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase reissued an overweight rating on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating and issued a GBX 535 ($7.39) target price on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.67) target price on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Jefferies Group boosted their target price on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 666 ($9.20) to GBX 680 ($9.39) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 610 ($8.43) to GBX 660 ($9.12) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 672.50 ($9.29).

Shares of VSVS stock opened at GBX 583.50 ($8.06) on Wednesday. Vesuvius has a twelve month low of GBX 503.50 ($6.96) and a twelve month high of GBX 643.50 ($8.89).

Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported GBX 40.70 ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 38.10 ($0.53) by GBX 2.60 ($0.04). The firm had revenue of GBX 168.39 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 12th will be issued a GBX 12.50 ($0.17) dividend. This is a boost from Vesuvius’s previous dividend of $5.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th. This represents a yield of 2%.

Vesuvius Company Profile

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, melt shop refractories, coatings, filtration and gating systems, metallurgical and pouring control systems, feeding systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

