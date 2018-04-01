Vesuvius (VSVS) Receives Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) in a research note released on Wednesday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank currently has a GBX 605 ($8.36) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase reissued an overweight rating on shares of Vesuvius in a report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 535 ($7.39) target price on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.67) target price on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Jefferies Group boosted their price target on Vesuvius from GBX 666 ($9.20) to GBX 680 ($9.39) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Vesuvius from GBX 610 ($8.43) to GBX 660 ($9.12) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Vesuvius has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 672.50 ($9.29).

Get Vesuvius alerts:

Shares of Vesuvius stock remained flat at $GBX 583.50 ($8.06) during trading on Wednesday. Vesuvius has a one year low of GBX 503.50 ($6.96) and a one year high of GBX 643.50 ($8.89).

Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported GBX 40.70 ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 38.10 ($0.53) by GBX 2.60 ($0.04). The business had revenue of GBX 168.39 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 12th will be given a GBX 12.50 ($0.17) dividend. This is an increase from Vesuvius’s previous dividend of $5.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%.

WARNING: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/vesuvius-vsvs-given-hold-rating-at-deutsche-bank-updated-updated.html.

Vesuvius Company Profile

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, melt shop refractories, coatings, filtration and gating systems, metallurgical and pouring control systems, feeding systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

Receive News & Ratings for Vesuvius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vesuvius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.