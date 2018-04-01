Viacoin Price Hits $1.19 (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One Viacoin coin can now be bought for about $1.19 or 0.00017500 BTC on popular exchanges including LiteBit.eu, YoBit, Poloniex and Bittrex. Viacoin has a total market cap of $27.32 million and $551,725.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Viacoin has traded 27.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Viacoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $114.85 or 0.01692560 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006948 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003832 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007667 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004731 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00015776 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00001098 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00020077 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

Viacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,008,635 coins. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Viacoin Coin Trading

Viacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinroom, Poloniex, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and YoBit. It is not presently possible to purchase Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Viacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.