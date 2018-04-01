Viacoin (CRYPTO:VIA) 24-Hour Volume Tops $696,851.00

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. One Viacoin coin can now be purchased for $1.15 or 0.00017638 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, YoBit, LiteBit.eu and Poloniex. During the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 29.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Viacoin has a total market cap of $26.44 million and $696,851.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Viacoin

Viacoin (CRYPTO:VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,008,425 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Buying and Selling Viacoin

Viacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Coinroom, YoBit and Poloniex. It is not possible to buy Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

