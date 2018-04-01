Somewhat Negative News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Viacom (VIA) Share Price

Media headlines about Viacom (NASDAQ:VIA) have been trending somewhat negative on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Viacom earned a media sentiment score of -0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 44.1111121151473 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VIA shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Viacom in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of Viacom in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

NASDAQ VIA traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.60. 32,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,382. The firm has a market cap of $15,932.70, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.31. Viacom has a 1-year low of $28.20 and a 1-year high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Viacom had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th.

Viacom Company Profile

Viacom Inc offers global media brands that create television programs, motion pictures, short-form content, applications, games, consumer products, social media experiences and other entertainment content. As of September 30, 2016, the Company offered its services for audiences in more than 180 countries.

