Viavi Solutions Inc (VIAV) Receives $11.93 Average PT from Analysts

Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.93.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Viavi Solutions in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Viavi Solutions from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. BidaskClub raised Viavi Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities set a $13.00 target price on Viavi Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

In related news, SVP Ralph Rondinone sold 10,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $98,953.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Barnes sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total value of $131,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,545 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,563.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 85,832 shares of company stock worth $832,577. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the third quarter valued at $102,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 635.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,214 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 10,554 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the third quarter valued at $111,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $195,000. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,941,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,073,771. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,281.83, a P/E ratio of 77.78, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.18. Viavi Solutions has a 1-year low of $8.34 and a 1-year high of $11.89.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $201.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.80 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Viavi Solutions declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 15th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the communications equipment provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Viavi Solutions Inc (VIAV) Receives $11.93 Average PT from Analysts” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/viavi-solutions-inc-viav-receives-11-93-average-pt-from-analysts-updated-updated.html.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc (Viavi) is a provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises and their ecosystems. The Company also offers thin film optical coatings, providing light management solutions to anti-counterfeiting, consumer and industrial, government and healthcare and other markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.