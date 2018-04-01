Viberate Price Tops $0.12 on Top Exchanges (CRYPTO:VIB)

Viberate (CURRENCY:VIB) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Viberate has a market capitalization of $19.55 million and approximately $4.59 million worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Viberate token can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00001695 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, EtherDelta, Binance and Livecoin. In the last week, Viberate has traded down 36.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Viberate alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007158 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002995 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.65 or 0.00703341 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014614 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014440 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00162362 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033308 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00031252 BTC.

Viberate Token Profile

Viberate’s genesis date was September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 166,719,800 tokens. The official website for Viberate is www.viberate.com. Viberate’s official Twitter account is @Viberate_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Viberate is a platform that joins the entire live music ecosystem under one roof. Currently it acts as a database for live music, where profiles are ranked according to their online popularity. It is built and curated by the Viberate user community. Viberate's end game is to disrupt the music industry as we know it – by becoming a global talent marketplace. “

Viberate Token Trading

Viberate can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bittrex, EtherDelta, Binance and HitBTC. It is not currently possible to buy Viberate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viberate must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viberate using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Viberate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viberate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.