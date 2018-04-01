BidaskClub Upgrades Viper Energy Partners (VNOM) to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, March 24th.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viper Energy Partners from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. UBS raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Viper Energy Partners has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.92.

NASDAQ VNOM opened at $25.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2,893.74, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.04. Viper Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $14.76 and a fifty-two week high of $26.19. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 64.80% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $59.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Viper Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VNOM. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 320.9% during the third quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 1,996,005 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,773 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at $13,619,000. Gen IV Investment Opportunities LLC boosted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 390.8% during the third quarter. Gen IV Investment Opportunities LLC now owns 595,421 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,099,000 after acquiring an additional 474,100 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,528,595 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,656,000 after acquiring an additional 295,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 825.2% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 297,925 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after acquiring an additional 265,725 shares during the last quarter. 26.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company holds mineral interests covering an area of approximately 43,843 net acres in the Permian Basin, West Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves consisted of 38,246 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

