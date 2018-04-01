Visio (VISIO) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $291.00

Visio (CURRENCY:VISIO) traded down 35.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One Visio coin can currently be bought for about $0.0059 or 0.00000085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, Visio has traded down 23.8% against the US dollar. Visio has a market capitalization of $300,360.00 and approximately $291.00 worth of Visio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00049245 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00030924 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011706 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00072161 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00020561 BTC.

1337 (1337) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Stealthcoin (XST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00030002 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00401089 BTC.

About Visio

Visio (VISIO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 27th, 2017. Visio’s total supply is 63,002,802 coins and its circulating supply is 51,002,802 coins. Visio’s official website is www.visioplatform.com. Visio’s official Twitter account is @TheVisioProject.

Visio Coin Trading

Visio can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is not presently possible to purchase Visio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Visio must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Visio using one of the exchanges listed above.

