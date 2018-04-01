Visteon Corp (VC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $137.12.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VC. Morgan Stanley downgraded Visteon from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $143.00 price objective on Visteon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Gabelli raised Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $145.00 price objective on Visteon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Shares of Visteon stock opened at $108.76 on Friday. Visteon has a fifty-two week low of $91.20 and a fifty-two week high of $140.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3,770.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.55 million. Visteon had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 29.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Visteon will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

Visteon declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 16th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Visteon news, CEO Sachin Lawande sold 1,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.62, for a total value of $190,251.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,539 shares of company stock worth $1,474,051. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,793 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visteon during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,134,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Visteon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $293,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 671,302 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $85,074,000 after acquiring an additional 20,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 61,324 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,590,000 after acquiring an additional 19,790 shares during the last quarter.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

