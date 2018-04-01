Viuly (VIU) Trading 19.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Viuly (CURRENCY:VIU) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One Viuly token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000107 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Bit-Z, CoinFalcon and OKEx. During the last week, Viuly has traded 19.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Viuly has a total market capitalization of $4.94 million and $620,187.00 worth of Viuly was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Viuly alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007129 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002971 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.90 or 0.00701705 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014465 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014726 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00160538 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033404 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00030763 BTC.

About Viuly

Viuly was first traded on November 2nd, 2017. Viuly’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 676,968,921 tokens. Viuly’s official message board is medium.com/@Viuly. The Reddit community for Viuly is /r/Viuly and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Viuly’s official Twitter account is @ViulyOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Viuly is viuly.io.

Buying and Selling Viuly

Viuly can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Bit-Z, IDEX and CoinFalcon. It is not possible to buy Viuly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viuly must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viuly using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Viuly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viuly and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.