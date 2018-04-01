FuelCell Energy (FCEL) and Vivint Solar (VSLR) Financial Contrast

Vivint Solar (NYSE: VSLR) and FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Vivint Solar and FuelCell Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivint Solar 0 3 2 0 2.40 FuelCell Energy 0 2 5 0 2.71

Vivint Solar currently has a consensus price target of $5.40, suggesting a potential upside of 47.95%. FuelCell Energy has a consensus price target of $3.70, suggesting a potential upside of 113.87%. Given FuelCell Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe FuelCell Energy is more favorable than Vivint Solar.

Risk and Volatility

Vivint Solar has a beta of -0.3, indicating that its share price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FuelCell Energy has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vivint Solar and FuelCell Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vivint Solar $268.03 million 1.56 $209.09 million ($1.58) -2.31 FuelCell Energy $95.67 million 1.48 -$53.90 million ($1.11) -1.56

Vivint Solar has higher revenue and earnings than FuelCell Energy. Vivint Solar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FuelCell Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.8% of Vivint Solar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.6% of FuelCell Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Vivint Solar shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of FuelCell Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Vivint Solar and FuelCell Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivint Solar 78.01% -24.76% -7.60% FuelCell Energy -37.86% -46.40% -13.59%

Summary

Vivint Solar beats FuelCell Energy on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vivint Solar

Vivint Solar, Inc. offers distributed solar energy, electricity generated by a solar energy system installed at or near customers’ locations, to residential customers. Through investment funds, the Company owns solar energy systems it installs and provides solar electricity pursuant to long-term contracts with its customers. The Company also sells solar energy systems outright to customers. The Company deploys its direct-to-home sales force to provide in-person professional consultations to prospective customers to evaluate the feasibility of installing a solar energy system at their residence. The Company’s systems use communication gateways and monitoring services to collect performance data. The Company operates in Arizona, California, Connecticut, Florida, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas and Utah. The Company purchases solar panels directly from multiple manufacturers.

About FuelCell Energy

Fuelcell Energy, Inc. delivers fuel cell power solutions. The Company is engaged in designing, manufacturing, installing, operating and maintaining fuel cell power solutions. The Company also provides turnkey power generation solutions to the customers, including power plant installation, operations and maintenance. The Company’s segment is fuel cell power plant production and research. The Company offers its services to various sectors, including utility companies, municipalities, universities, government entities and a range of industrial and commercial enterprises. The Company, by utilizing its Direct FuelCell (DFC) plants, is commercializing a tri-generation distributed hydrogen configuration that generates electricity, heat and hydrogen for industrial and/or transportation uses, as well as a fuel cell carbon capture solution for coal or gas-fired power plants. The Company is also developing and commercializing solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) plants for sub-megawatt applications.

