Vocera Communications (VCRA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.75.

VCRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Vocera Communications in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Leerink Swann cut Vocera Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Vocera Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total transaction of $149,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sharon O’keefe sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $60,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,271,392.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,205 shares of company stock worth $2,631,039 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCRA. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vocera Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vocera Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vocera Communications by 41.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,678 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Vocera Communications in the third quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Vocera Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $271,000.

Shares of NYSE:VCRA traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.42. 240,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,374. The company has a market cap of $684.26, a P/E ratio of -78.07 and a beta of -0.40. Vocera Communications has a 52-week low of $22.43 and a 52-week high of $32.23.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $45.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.72 million. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 8.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Vocera Communications will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution could be integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

